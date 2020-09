Sept. 21st Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are 1,608 confirmed cases and 84 probable cases. There are 37 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,573 cases with 1,195 recoveries, and 17 deaths in the county. 439 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 899 are in the City of Cape, and 270 are in Jackson.

Saturday (19th) – Monday (21st) reports

Bollinger – 386 cases (354 confirmed, 32 probable), 229 recoveries, 1 death

17 new confirmed

1 new probable

Perry – 673 cases (624 confirmed, 49 probable), 583 recoveries, 4 deaths

49 new confirmed

3 new probable

35 new recoveries

Scott – 824 cases, 700 recoveries, 15 deaths

28 new cases

Stoddard – 507 cases, 366 recoveries, 14 deaths

31 new cases

17 new recoveries