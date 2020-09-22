Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man in central Florida needed a ride home. Instead, he received a ride to jail. Winter Haven Police said 46-year-old Jermaine Williams called 9-1-1 early Friday morning to report a dead body at a McDonald’s.

Officers responded to the fast-food restaurant where they found no body, just Williams sitting on the curb. He told police he called a number of times earlier in the night to ask for a ride. Police charged Williams with misuse of 9-1-1. He’s being held at the Polk County Jail.