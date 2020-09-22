Weekend Sept. 19th – 21st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 6 are in Alexander County, 9 are in Johnson County, 2 are in Pulaski County, 4 are in Union County, and Massac and Pope Counties each have 1 new case. There are 16 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,019 cases, 760 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 70 (45 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 33 (25 recoveries)

Johnson: 161 (107 recoveries)

Massac: 92 (59 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 24 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 156 (133 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 483 (376 recoveries, 20 deaths)