FBI Warning Missourians about New Phone Scam

The FBI is warning Missourians about a new phone scam that fraudulently displays the FBI’s real telephone number on the victim’s caller ID. FBI St. Louis Division spokeswoman Rebecca Wu said that a St. Louis County victim lost their life savings of more than $100-thousand after scammers posed as FBI special agents from Jefferson City.

The scammers are telling victims that their social security number has been stolen and used to purchase property and stocks in the victim’s name. The FBI emphasizes that they will never ask or demand money for any reason.