Missouri voters can now cast an absentee ballot in person

Some Missouri election authorities had increased foot traffic yesterday. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said yesterday was opening day for voters to cast an absentee ballot in-person for the November election.

Voters must meet one of seven requirements in order to vote absentee, including if you will be out of the county on Election Day, you are an election worker, or are at-risk of getting or passing on COVID-19. The deadline to register to vote for the General Election is October 7.