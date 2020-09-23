Missouri’s local election authorities have begun mailing out absentee ballots

Missourians who have requested to cast an absentee ballot by mail for November’s General Election should be getting their ballot soon. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s 116 local election authorities have begun mailing out the ballots.

Ashcroft says the deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is October 21, but he strongly encourages Missourians not to procrastinate. Missouri voters can also now cast an absentee ballot at their local election authority for the General Election.