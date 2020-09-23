Sept. 22nd Cape County COVID Update
Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has confirmed 1 new COVID-19 related death in the county. The individual was in their 80s. They have also reported 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are 1,548 confirmed cases and 84 probable cases. There are 8 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,632 cases with 1,203 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the county. 441 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 913 are in the City of Cape, and 278 are in Jackson.
Bollinger – 392 cases (359 confirmed, 33 probable), 263 recoveries, 1 death
- 5 new confirmed
- 1 new probable
- 34 new recoveries
Perry – 673 cases (624 confirmed, 49 probable), 583 recoveries, 4 deaths
Scott – 836 cases, 716 recoveries, 16 deaths
- 1 new death
- 12 new cases
- 16 new recoveries
Stoddard – 515 cases, 380 recoveries, 16 deaths
- 2 new deaths
- 8 new cases
- 14 new recoveries