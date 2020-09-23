Sept. 22nd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Alexander, Hardin, Massac, and Union Counties each have 2 new cases, and Pulaski County has 3. There are 11 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,030 cases, 771 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 72 (45 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 35 (26 recoveries)

Johnson: 161 (108 recoveries)

Massac: 94 (61 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 24 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 159 (134 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 485 (382 recoveries, 20 deaths)