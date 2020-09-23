Suicide under investigation in Williamson County, IL

A suicide on the parking lot of the Energy Village Hall and Police Department is under investigation. Energy Police say that at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a white male parked his pickup truck in front of the Energy Police Department and honked the horn. The on-duty police officer opened the door of the building and asked the man, “Can I help you?” The man replied, “Yes” and then shot himself with a handgun. The officer called for first responders, but the man did not survive. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. An investigation into the incident is being handled by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office.

