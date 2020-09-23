Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Oregon man showing off his handgun to a pal inside a supermarket accidentally blasted himself in the groin last Sunday night. 29-year-old Nicholas Ellingford fired off the unintentional shot from his Glock 9mm while waiting to checkout at McKay’s Market in Lincoln City.

The report stated that the gun went off as Ellingford placed it back into his pants — and the bullet went through his groin and out through his thigh. He was airlifted to a Portland hospital.