Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance

The Highway 51 overpass over I-55 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews complete bridge repairs. Temporary signals will guide traffic through the work zone. This section of highway is at Exit 129 in Perryville. The on- and off-ramps will remain open, and I-55 traffic below the overpass won’t be affected. The work will take place from Oct. 6 through Nov. 15. The work zone will be in place 24 hours a day. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

