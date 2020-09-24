Judge sentences Sikeston man to prison for Interference with Commerce by Robbery and Possession of a Firearm

Yesterday, a Sikeston man was sentenced 15 years in prison for interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. On October 12, 2018, 23-year-old Jamal Brooks went to Gas and Goodies located in Sikeston, holding a small pistol and pointing it at the store clerk. Brooks told the store clerk to give him the money. Brooks reached into the register and took cash from the drawer. On October 29, 2018, this incident occurred again. The store clerk gave Brooks the money from the register. The amount taken during the robbery was $250. Officers went to the scene, but were unable to locate a suspect. Later, officers received a tip the person who robbed the store was Brooks. After officers arrested him, Brooks admitted he committed both robberies. He said he used a pistol during both robberies and described each pistol. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigated this case.

