Missouri Education Department wants to launch high school program to recruit future teachers

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education wants to create a new program designed to build high school students into future teachers. It is requesting $200,000 in its next state budget to launch the “Grow Your Own” program. During a state Board of Education meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Tracy Hinds says Missouri teachers are leaving the field in record numbers, particularly within the first five years.

Pay is another problem with keeping teachers. Missouri’s average teacher salary is about $42,000 – ranking it about 42nd in the nation.