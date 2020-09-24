Residential surveillance equipment plays role in Cape shots-fired investigation

The Southeast Missourian reports that members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1300 block of North West End Boulevard at about 11:15 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Responding officers located a resident who had a surveillance camera in the area, and the officers viewed the footage with the resident. Officers heard two distinct gun shots fired in the video but were unable to identify a suspect. They continued to canvas the area and they located a single shell casing near the roadway. No property damage, victims or suspects have been identified.

