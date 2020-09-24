Sept. 23rd Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 1 new COVID-19 related death in the county. The individual was in their 90s. They have also reported 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are 1,586 confirmed cases and 84 probable cases. There are 6 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,670 cases with 1,209 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the county. 446 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 944 are in the City of Cape, and 280 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 399 cases (366 confirmed, 33 probable), 263 recoveries, 1 death

7 new confirmed

Perry – 684 cases (633 confirmed, 51 probable), 606 recoveries, 4 deaths

9 new confirmed

2 new probable

23 new recoveries

Scott – 848 cases, 723 recoveries, 16 deaths

12 new cases

16 new recoveries

Stoddard – 523 cases, 399 recoveries, 17 deaths

1 new death

8 new cases

19 new recoveries