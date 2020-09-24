Sept. 23rd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Hardin County has 1 new case, Johnson and Massac Counties each have 3, and Pulaski and Union Counties each have 6. There are 8 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,049 cases, 779 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 72 (45 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 36 (27 recoveries)

Johnson: 164 (110 recoveries)

Massac: 97 (62 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 24 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 165 (135 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 491 (385 recoveries, 20 deaths)