Thursday, September 24th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An elderly woman was arrested yesterday after allegedly pushing and striking a male neighbor who refused to wear a mask inside an elevator at a Florida condominium. The confrontation Monday afternoon at the Oceana Oceanfront complex resulted in the filing of a battery charge against 71-year-old Suzanne Miller.

Miller was released from the county jail after being booked on the misdemeanor count. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told cops that Miller “became upset and started getting loud” when he declined to put on a mask.

The man, who was returning to his apartment after retrieving mail in the lobby, said that Miller told him she “didn’t feel comfortable riding the elevator with someone who wasn’t wearing a mask.”

When the man still refused to leave the elevator, Miller tried to push him out of the car and “started intentionally striking” the victim with a closed fist on his shoulder. A witness told cops that she saw Miller “striking the victim multiple times.”