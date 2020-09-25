Extension of the Face-Covering Order

The Cape County Board of Health has extended the Face-Covering Order until October 27, 2020 for businesses and residents of Cape Girardeau County. The decision to issue and extend the Face-Covering Order was not taken lightly. Multiple factors were considered including the positivity rate of testing, increasing regional hospitalization rates, increasing active cases in Cape County, and the condition of the Southeast Region. Review the Order on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center website. http://www.cgcohealthdept.com/.

