Friday, September 25th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

That you’re not supposed to do this should go without saying — but MTA bosses believe they need a rule explicitly banning defecating on the subway. The new rule is on the agenda for an MTA meeting Wednesday. The rule will ban defecating on New York City’s subways, buses, and transit facilities.

Transit rules previously mandated $100 fines for straphangers who “create a nuisance, hazard, or unsanitary condition (including, but not limited to, spitting or urinating).” Creating an “unsanitary condition” surely includes pooping — but MTA officials think they have to be more specific.

Transit workers have for decades griped about destitute straphangers soiling train cars and buses with human waste. On September 7th, a train operator was reportedly “soiled with bodily fluid from a customer” at the L line’s Eighth Avenue terminal in Manhattan, according to an internal MTA incident report.