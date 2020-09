Sept. 24th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 4 new COVID-19 related deaths in the county. They have also reported 39 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of COVID-19 in the county. There are 1,625 confirmed cases and 85 probable cases. There are 35 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,710 cases with 1,244 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the county. 452 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 966 are in the City of Cape, and 292 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 405 cases (371 confirmed, 34 probable), 348 recoveries, 1 death

5 new confirmed

1 new probable

85 new recoveries

Perry – 684 cases (633 confirmed, 51 probable), 606 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 858 cases, 731 recoveries, 16 deaths

10 new cases

8 new recoveries

Stoddard – 533 cases, 411 recoveries, 17 deaths

10 new cases

12 new recoveries