Sept. 24th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander County has 1 new case, Johnson County has 2, and Massac County has 6. There are 6 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,058 cases, 785 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 73 (46 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 36 (29 recoveries)

Johnson: 166 (111 recoveries)

Massac: 103 (62 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 24 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 165 (136 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 491 (386 recoveries, 20 deaths)