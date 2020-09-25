Southeast Announces Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremonies

Southeast Missouri State University announces rescheduled, in-person dates for fall commencement ceremonies to honor spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates.

Southeast will hold its fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 21 in the Show Me Center. Southeast will also host commencement ceremonies for spring and summer 2020 graduates on Nov. 14 in the Show Me Center.

To reiterate, the Nov. 14 ceremonies are an opportunity for the University to recognize and celebrate the spring and summer 2020 graduates. Southeast was unable to host commencement for spring and summer graduates in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none before faced, but our students have remained resilient and we are excited to acknowledge their spirit and accomplishments,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “Many of our spring and summer graduates expressed interest in their own ceremony, something we were unfortunately unable to do in May, but are committed to hosting this November. We are looking forward to welcoming them back to campus and to honor their achievements.”

The fall 2020 commencement, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, has been moved to Nov. 21 to coincide with the fall 2020 semester completing in-person instruction on Nov. 24. Classes will continue remote/online Nov. 30-Dec. 4, with online final exams scheduled Dec. 7-11.

“During this unprecedented time in our history, Southeast students have successfully navigated the unexpected changes in their learning and living environments, and continued to strive and and soar,” Vargas said. “I look forward to celebrating all of Southeast’s 2020 graduates.”

All commencement programs will be live-streamed. Additionally, for the safety of attendees, face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Details regarding ceremony times, speakers and regalia will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Graduation candidates will receive communication from the Office of the Registrar about these events.

As these events are planned, the University will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, and take necessary actions to protect the health and safety of the campus community. More information will be available at semo.edu/commencement.