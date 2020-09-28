Manhunt underway in Union County, Illinois

Authorities in Union County, Illinois, are looking for a man who is wanted on multiple charges related to child pornography and solicitation of a minor. Dmitriy Seleznev is wanted on a $500,000 bond and has been charged with five counts of child pornography, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child, two counts of traveling to meet a minor, and two counts of grooming. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2008 to 2010 black Cadillac car with tinted windows and an Oregon license plate. Seleznev is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jonesboro, Illinois, Police Department, (618) 833-5500.

