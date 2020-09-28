Missouri opens absentee voting this week

Missouri’s 116 local election authorities began mailing out the ballots to vote absentee by mail last week. Voters can also cast an absentee ballot in-person at their local election authority. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he has secured 25,000 face masks for the election from Patriot Medical Devices in Cape Girardeau.

Voters must meet one of seven requirements in order to vote absentee, including if you will be out of the county on Election Day, your religious beliefs prevent you from on Election Day, or you are at risk of getting or spreading COVID-19. The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is October 21.