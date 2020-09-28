Monday, September 28th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police were dispatched to an Ohio residence at 4:25 a.m. on a report of two females fighting in the front yard. One of the females was naked. Police arrived to find that the women, a 27-year-old from University Heights and a 24-year-old from Cleveland, were intoxicated.

The two women were issued criminal summons for disorderly conduct. One was released for hospital treatment, and the other to a responsible party. Meanwhile, inside the home was a Cleveland Heights man who was found to be wanted on felony warrants for kidnapping. The man was arrested and turned over to Cleveland police.