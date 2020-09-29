Sept. 28th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander, Johnson, and Pulaski Counties each have 7 new cases, Hardin and Union Counties each have 1, Massac County has 5, and Pope County has 2. There are 13 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,149 cases, 808 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 82 (47 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 38 (31 recoveries)

Johnson: 217 (117 recoveries)

Massac: 110 (66 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 26 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 179 (140 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 497 (392 recoveries, 20 deaths)