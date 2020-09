A 15-year-old boy was hit by a train in Scott City on Saturday. The teen was walking with a bicycle at the Oak Street railroad crossing when he was hit by a train. Reports say the crossing gates were down and the train was sounding its horn. Emergency crews attending a nearby community event were able to quickly respond. The boy was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

