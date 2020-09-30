Blunt Announces More Than $3.5 Million in Grant Funding for Workforce Development Programs
Yesterday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that three Missouri entities will receive a total of $3.53 million in Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) grant funding through the U.S. Department of Labor’s partnership with the Delta Regional Authority’s Delta Workforce Program. As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt started the WORC initiative in 2018 and has worked to include funding for the program in subsequent Labor/HHS appropriations bills.
The Missouri WORC Grant Recipients Are:
- Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation $1,209,301
- Marquette Tech District Foundation, Inc. $1,364,200
- Missouri State University $960,000