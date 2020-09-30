Judge sentences Qulin man to 10 years in prison for Drug Charges and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

United States Judge Stephen Limbaugh sentenced a Qulin man to 10 years in prison for drug and firearm charges. On August 20, 2019, law enforcement officers served a state search warrant at the residence of 38-year-old Jestin Smith, who was at home during the time of the search. Officers seized several items of property from the home, including meth, marijuana and firearms. While at the home, Smith admitted that the items were his. A pistol had been stolen from Rhino Gunworx in Poplar Bluff. A store employee stole the firearm and sold it to Smith. Smith is charged with Possession of Marijuana with the intent to Distribute, Possession of Meth with the Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

