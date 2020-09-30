Missouri native prepares to blast off to space

A crew of astronauts, including southern Missouri native Mike Hopkins, will launch into space around Halloween. Hopkins says the crew will live aboard the International Space Station for about six months. Hopkins describes the Space Station as alive.

The space station spans the area of an American football field and weighs in at more than 861,000 pounds, not including visiting vehicles. It now has more livable room than a five-bedroom home, with two bathrooms, a gym and a 360-degree bay window.