Sept. 29th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Massac Counties each have 1 new case, Johnson County has 3, and Union County has 7. There are 10 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,161 cases, 818 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 83 (50 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 38 (32 recoveries)

Johnson: 220 (117 recoveries)

Massac: 111 (67 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 26 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 179 (142 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 504 (395 recoveries, 20 deaths)