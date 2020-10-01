Low Water Forces Dorena-Hickman Ferry to Temporarily Exclude Large Trucks

Due to low water on the Mississippi River, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will temporarily be unable to transport large trucks. The ferry will remain in service to haul passenger vehicles and smaller trucks. The Cairo Gauge was at 13.93 at Noon, yesterday. It is expected to stay at or below that level through mid-October unless there is substantial rainfall. A contractor has been reconstructing the ramp at the Kentucky Landing. However, the ramp has not yet been extended to a point where it can be used when the river level is extremely low. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel have hauled millings to fill in at the bottom of the ramp to allow the ferry to keep operating. However, the millings are not capable of supporting the weight of large trucks. The ferry is asking anyone who plans to cross with a SEMI or commercial box truck to first contact the ferryboat about operating conditions until further notice. The ferry is able to continue hauling passenger vehicles and pickup trucks without disruption. You can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry . You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Like this: Like Loading...