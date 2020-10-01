PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Ameren Missouri IRP Case

Pursuant to Commission rules, Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed its 2020 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with the Missouri Public Service Commission.

The purpose of the Commission’s IRP rule is to ensure that investor-owned electric utilities, such as Ameren Missouri, consider all options, including demand side efficiency and energy management measures, to provide safe, reliable and efficient electric service to the public at reasonable rates.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than October 30, 2020, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, e-mail opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.28 million electric customers in