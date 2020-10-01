Southern Seven Health Department Schedules Several Mobile COVID-19 Testing Events

Southern Seven Health Department is encouraging all residents to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms, especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. In the past month, S7HD has held mobile COVID-19 test events in five of the seven counties they serve, testing 382 people. The next events will be held from 9am-5pm at the Massac County Public Health Clinic in Metropolis on October 5, the Union County Public Health Clinic in Anna on October 9, and the Hardin County Public Health Clinic on October 10. The free nasal swab test is quick and easy, with results in as little as 3 days. Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.

