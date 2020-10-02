Casey’s convenience stores change logo

The Ankeny, IA-based Casey’s convenience store chain is rolling out a new logo. It’s the first logo change in 52 years and features Casey’s in white on a red background, but no longer features the words “General Store” at the bottom. Casey’s spokesperson, Katie Petru, says this reflects the modern identity of the stores.

Petru says the new look goes along with the new ways they are reaching customers with their app and online offerings. Casey’s often would be the only store in some small towns, but that has changed too as the company expanded.