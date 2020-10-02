Friday, October 2nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

State Police have arrested a Norwich man in connection with the armed robbery of a Chinese restaurant last year, after they linked his DNA to a blood stain found near the crime scene.

But in an interview with detectives who came to take a DNA sample under a search warrant, 38-year-old Gregory Blue first said police planted the evidence — before claiming a phlebotomist dropped his DNA on the scene with an airplane.

State police charged Blue on Friday with first-degree robbery with a dangerous instrument, second-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury and second-degree larceny stemming from the December 16th incident.

Blue has been convicted of several felonies in Connecticut, including second-degree robbery, first degree escape and first-degree harassment, according to the warrant. He was held in lieu of $250,000 bond and appeared in court Friday for his arraignment.