Missouri’s Governor says Filling Children’s Division Director Position is Top Priority

Missouri’s governor says filling the Children’s Division director position is a top priority for him. Governor Mike Parson is reacting to the resignation of former State Representative David Wood, after about three months on the job.

The Children’s Division is part of the state Department of Social Services (DSS) and is responsible for the administration of child welfare services. Its responsibilities also include foster care and adoption. The division works with families, communities, and the courts toward ensuring the safety and well-being of Missouri children.