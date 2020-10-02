Oct. 1st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Johnson County has 7 new cases, Massac County has 3, Pulaski County has 2, and Union County has 4. There are 11 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,196 cases, 833 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 85 (53 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 38 (32 recoveries)

Johnson: 232 (119 recoveries)

Massac: 118 (69 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 26 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 184 (144 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 513 (401 recoveries, 20 deaths)