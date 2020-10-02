PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Ameren Missouri Request

Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the renewable energy standard rate adjustment mechanism (RESRAM) charge on the monthly bills of its electric customers. The charge appears as a separate item on the monthly electric bill.

The RESRAM charge is designed to recover costs associated with Missouri’s Renewable Energy Standard (RES). A RESRAM allows electric companies to adjust rates outside of a general electric rate case to reflect prudently incurred renewable energy standard costs (such as solar and wind). These costs would be costs above renewable energy costs already included in the company’s base rates.

According to Ameren Missouri, the application reflects RES compliance costs experienced by the Company during the period of August 2019 through July 2020. The current RESRAM charge for a residential customer using 1,022 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month is approximately $0.45 a month. According to the application, a residential customer using 1,022 kWh of electricity a month will see a RESRAM charge of approximately $0.17 a month.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than October 23, 2020, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.28 million electric customers in Missouri.