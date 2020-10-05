Cape Girardeau Municipal Court to Reopen

The Cape Girardeau Municipal court recently closed to the public due to COVID-19 issues but will reopen today. Judge Benjamin Lewis has issued an updated order allowing the City court to reopen with several COVID safety precautions. All court dates during the closure period were rescheduled and the new date was sent to addresses on file. Anyone still needing their new court date should contact the court clerk’s office at 573-339-6323 or see the website at cityofcape.org/court for an updated court date.

Safety precautions in place at the court moving forward include:

Only required people (defendant and attorney) will be allowed in the Court

No one exhibiting symptoms will be allowed entry.

To reschedule due to illness, contact the court office at 573-339-6323.

Face masks and distancing will be required while avoiding groups of over 10 people.

Vulnerable individuals may request court by videoconference.