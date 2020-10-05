Cotton Carnival Shooting

Sikeston DPS is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday around 10:30 p.m. at the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival. Two juveniles began arguing when it led to a 17-year-old from Sikeston being shot in the neck/shoulder area. The shooter then fled the scene. The teen was transported to St. Francis Medical Center and later flown to St. Louis. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for anyone with more information to contact the department at 573-471-4711 or the crime stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.

