Last Thursday, a Jonesboro, IL, man was sentenced to 3 years in prison for theft. 29-year-old Shayn Knupp pleaded guilty to one count of Theft. Knupp will also serve one year of Mandatory Supervised Release. He was arrested in May 2020 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies after stealing two trail game cameras from a rural Union County area. He will serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

