Monday, October 5th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After purchasing a bag of methamphetamine, a Florida Woman turned the narcotics over to police “because it was ‘junk.’” Investigators allege that 52-year-old Beth Ann Franchak provided the meth to a sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon at her residence in St. Pete Beach.

Cops say that Franchak told the deputy that she “purchased $20.00 worth of methamphetamine and would like to turn it over to the police because it was ‘junk.’” Franchak handed the cop a small plastic bag containing about a quarter-gram of a “white, crystal like substance resembling methamphetamine.”

A subsequent test came back positive for meth. Franchak was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a felony. She was booked into the county jail, from which she was released late Thursday night on $2,000 bond.