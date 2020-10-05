New Madrid County man arrested for murder in shooting investigation

A New Madrid County man was taken into custody for murder after an investigation into a shooting in New Madrid. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports that 31-year-old George Dawson III was arrested on 1st degree murder and armed criminal action. These charges stem from an investigation made by the Sheriff’s department, after authorities responded to a shooting report last Thursday. When officials arrived at the home where the shooting took place, they found Donta Grissom lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. After being taken into custody, Dawson claimed that he was being threatened by Grissom, however witness reports countered this claim. The shooting is currently under investigation by the New Madrid County Sheriff and Police Department, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

