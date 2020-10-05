Nursing homes struggling with community spread, funding

The US House passed another round of stimulus, now headed to the Senate. But talks have stalled at the White House. Nursing homes are hoping to be one of the first in line to get federal COVID relief help. Nursing home patients are the most vulnerable to the COVID019 virus and federal guidelines are strict, and at times change daily. Nikki Strong of the Missouri Healthcare Association says nursing home staff have to be in the facility, but they live in the community.

Nursing homes are testing at a frequency of at least 63,000 tests a week right now with an additional 2,500 monthly. This number only includes staff testing and doesn’t include resident testing when there is an outbreak.