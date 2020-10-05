Oct. 2nd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Johnson County has 4 new cases, Massac and Union Counties each have 3, and Pulaski County has 1. There are 3 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,207 cases, 836 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 85 (54 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 38 (32 recoveries)

Johnson: 236 (119 recoveries)

Massac: 121 (70 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 26 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 185 (145 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 516 (401 recoveries, 20 deaths)