Damage from last year’s flood threatens barge season along the MO River

Work is underway to repair damage to the Missouri River’s navigation channel. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District Commander, Colonel Bill Hannan, says three years of high water, as well as widespread flooding, have left damage in their wake, threatening barge season on the Missouri River.

The floods of last year damaged 50-75% of the 7,000 river training structures on the lower Missouri River – causing an estimated $200-Million in damage. The Corps has only a tenth of that in its budget and is searching for the money to make the repairs and keep barge traffic moving.