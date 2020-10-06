Missouri Congressman says college athletes should make money: “They are used”

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver is heading up a bipartisan bill that would let college athletes profit from endorsement deals. The legislation would ban universities from putting restrictions on athletes seeking control of their name, image and likeness. Cleaver said schools have taken advantage of college students, many of whom are people of color, for far too long.

Many athletes get things like scholarships, free meals, athletic gear and healthcare services. If they play in a bigger bowl game, football players are also awarded items, such as gift cards, Fossil watches and Xboxes.