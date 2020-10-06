Oct. 3rd – 5th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID19 in the region between Saturday and yesterday. Alexander and Pulaski Counties each have 4 new cases, Hardin County has 1, Johnson County has 15, Massac County has 3, and Union County has 20. There are also 58 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,254 cases, 894 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 89 (55 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 39 (33 recoveries)

Johnson: 251 (162 recoveries)

Massac: 124 (73 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 26 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 189 (149 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 536 (407 recoveries, 20 deaths)