Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported that the body of a middle-aged woman was found yesterday morning outside Chaffee. Around 10:40 a.m. yesterday, deputies responded to County Road 266 outside Chaffee, where the body was found lying in a ditch. The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated. An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week. The investigation is ongoing.

